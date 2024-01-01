An Ocean Alley Band Member Has Apologised After Getting Busted Shoplifting While On Tour In NZ

Ocean Alley keyboardist Lachlan Galbraith has apologised after he was caught red-handed shoplifting a drink bottle lid from a store in New Zealand.

The Aussie rock musician was touring the country when he decided to help himself to the bottle lid from the Hunting and Fishing store in Queenstown.

The incident came to light after the shop shared a photo of Galbraith caught in the act on their CCTV, in which he can be seen placing the bottle in his bag.

“Good to see the fellas in town for their performance @rhythmandalps tonight…. unfortunately it looks like there was just a little too much “Confidence” in store today,” the shop said in the now-deleted Instagram post.

“We realise hydration is important so no worries, but please feel free to return the @yeti_nzl Chug Cup back before you leave town tomorrow.”

The lid sells online for a hefty $17.95.

Galbraith has since apologised for the incident in a video shared to Ocean Alley’s Instagram Story.

“Yesterday in an act of complete foolishness, I stole a drink bottle lid from Queenstown Hunting & Fishing,” he said.

“It is a moment I am not proud of and one that I have deep regret and remorse for. I’ve apologised directly to the team at the store and we’ve rectified the situation.

“I’m sorry for disappointing our fans, the store and of course the band. My actions do not reflect on how we carry ourselves as a band.”

The store has since deleted the Instagram post. It thanked Galbraith for reaching out in separate post shared to Facebook.

Ocean Alley is due to play for fans in Wellington and Whangamatā this week. The band will then tour across Australia before heading over to North America and the United Kingdom.

