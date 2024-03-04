Matildas Star Sam Kerr Charged Over Allegedly Racially Aggravating A Police Officer In London

Matildas star Samantha Kerr will be facing a criminal trial in February 2025 over allegations of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

The alleged incident occurred on January 30 2023, in Twickenham, London after a police officer was called to help handle a dispute over a taxi fare. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the 30-year-old was charged on January 21, 2024, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

On Tuesday, Kerr appeared via videolink at the Kingston Crown Court and plead not guilty to the charges.



Judge Judith Elaine Coelle stated that she believed Kerr’s defence would be that she did not intend to upset the officer.

“I understand that the defence is that she didn’t intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer, [her behaviour] did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated,” Judge Coelle told Kerr’s representative barrister Grace Forbes.

Kerr is required to attend the four-day trial at Wimbledon Magistrates Court where two police officers are expected to provide evidence.

Football Australia has given a statement, but as it is an active case, are not able to comment extensively.

“Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate,” a spokesperson said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Kerr is currently nursing an ACL injury that she copped while at a training camp in Morocco in January, two weeks before the incident allegedly took place.

Due to the injury, the Ballon D’Or runner-up is expected to have to sit out of the Paris Olympics later this year.