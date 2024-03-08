Sam Kerr’s Legal Team Deny She Called Cop A ‘Bastard’, Instead Called Him ‘Stupid White Cop’

Sam Kerr was sensationally charged with racially vilifying a police officer in the UK earlier this week, after police alleged she called him a “stupid white bastard”. However, it’s since come to light that her lawyers will argue this was not the case.

According to The Australian, Kerr’s lawyers are not denying she called the police officer “white”.

Instead, her lawyers will argue that she called the police officer a “stupid white cop”, not a “stupid white bastard” as is alleged.

The incident in question allegedly occurred on January 30, 2023, after it’s said Kerr was sick in a back of a taxi and police were called.

However, police didn’t charge her with anything until a year later. This was reportedly because prosecutors couldn’t decide what offence to prosecute her under.

It’s worth noting that a “simple” harassment charge has a maximum sentence of six months in prison. However, if the harassment is charged as “racially or religiously aggravated”, the maximum sentence becomes two years imprisonment (or a huge fine).

The allegations against Sam Kerr have led to much anger online, with fans questioning how calling someone “white” can be criminally charged. Image: Getty.

The Matildas captain pleaded not guilty to the charge of racially aggravated harassment, with her lawyers arguing she did not “intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer” and that her behaviour “did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated”, per AAP.

It was soon reported that the slur Kerr was accused of saying was “stupid white bastard” — leading to a wave of relief among fans, who then proclaimed her a “national hero” and “legendary”.

Sam Karr has a hearing scheduled for April 26, which is when her lawyers will reportedly apply to have the case dropped on grounds of abuse of process.

If the case proceeds, she will face a criminal trial in February 2025.