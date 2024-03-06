Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Allegedly Called A Police Officer ‘A Stupid White Bastard’

Earlier this week, Matildas captain Samantha Kerr pleaded not guilty to allegations of racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer in London back in 2023. A UK newspaper has since published the alleged insult Kerr used against the officer.

UK publication The Sun has claimed that the Chelsea FC striker allegedly called an officer “a stupid white bastard” during an encounter on January 30, 2023, in Twickenham, London. The publication also claimed that Kerr was “sick in the cab after a night out”.

Following Kerr’s court appearance at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges, court documents have revealed that the 30-year-old’s lawyers will be fighting to have the criminal case dropped.

Kerr’s lawyers are expected to appear in court for a hearing set for April 26, 2024.

(Image source: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA)

Why is Sam Kerr facing criminal charges?

On Monday, news broke that the Tillies captain was charged with harassment following an alleged dispute over a taxi fare in Twickenham London back in 2023.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Kerr was charged on January 21, 2024 “with a racially aggravated offence under Section 4A Public Order Act 1986”.

The footballer appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday via video link and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge presiding over Kerr’s court appearance, Judith Elaine Coelle, stated that she believed Kerr’s defence would be that she didn’t intend to upset the police officer.

“I understand that the defence is that she didn’t intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer, [her behaviour] did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated,” Judge Coelle told Kerr’s representative barrister Grace Forbes.

Kerr is expected to appear in court in February 2025 for a four-day trial at Wimbledon Magistrates Court where two officers are expected to provide evidence.

However, as mentioned previously, Kerr’s lawyers will be fighting to have the case dropped.

As per ABC News, the footballer’s legal team will “argue an abuse of process by the crown prosecutors during a hearing set for April 26”.

Why was the case so delayed?

According to The Sun, it is alleged that there was a delay in charging the 30-year-old football star due to CPS lawyers trying to decide “what offence to prosecute her for”.

What will happen to Sam Kerr if she is convicted?

Per The Guardian, harassment convictions in the UK can include a sentence of up to two years in custody if the offence is racially aggravated.

Kerr has yet to publicly address her trial outside of court.

However, Football Australia’s James Johnson and Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson have said they were unaware of the alleged incident or the charges and only found out when it was released to the media.

Image source: Getty Images / Justin Setterfield