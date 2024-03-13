More details have come to light about the night Sam Kerr was arrested and charged with racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer in the UK.

As revealed in court documents, as spied by The Daily Telegraph, Kerr was held in a police cell at the cop shop known as the “custody suite” on the night she was arrested.

UK publication The Sun has claimed that the Chelsea FC striker allegedly called an officer “a stupid white bastard” during an encounter on January 30, 2023, in Twickenham, London. The publication also claimed that Kerr was “sick in the cab after a night out”.

According to courtroom transcripts, Kerr’s barrister has requested the release of “numerous” bodycam clips that were filmed by police as well as CCTV footage outside the police station during the incident which allegedly occurred over a taxi fare.

Sam Kerr. (Credit: Getty)

The aforementioned footage was taken “where the contact began and within the custody suite”, where Kerr had been escorted after the incident.

“Those instructing me have attempted to contact the prosecution about this but have not received a response,” Kerr’s barrister Grace Forbes said in court.

“I know that with CCTV, there may be time limits on that where it is automatically deleted, so I raise that today,” she said.

Judge Judith Elaine Coello asked if a four-day trial was necessary as “it was a very short incident was it not?”

She then ordered the prosecution to hand over the footage as the defence “need to have access to those body-worn footage videos.”

The 30-year-old has denied intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment and was ordered to attend a committal hearing at Kingston Crown Court on February 3 next year.

The Perth-born athlete, who appeared via video link last week, only spoke when denying the charges laid against her, replying “yes” to confirm she was clear on the charges and would be attendance in February 2025.