Aussies Release Slur Of Relief After Sam Kerr Alleged ‘Racist’ Insult Revealed To Be Not Racist

The nation gasped and clutched its pearls with shock when Matildas star and Australia’s pride and joy Sam Kerr was arrested and charged with racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer in the UK.

Was this going to be the cancellation of Australia’s best export? Can we truly trust no one? Is every popular Australian figure destined to be exposed as racist because it’s that deeply entrenched in our society?

Kerr, for her part, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Instead, with bated breath, Australians waited to hear what it was alleged she’d said — and then released that breath when it was revealed she’d allegedly called a cop a “stupid white bastard”.

Aussies are losing it over the “slur” Sam Kerr allegedly said. Images: Twitter.

Kerr is still facing a criminal trial next year, although her lawyers are fighting to get the case dismissed.

However, it hasn’t stopped most of Australia celebrating the fact it’s not as bad as we thought.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Hurt Feelings, said that the officer has taken to their bed, pulled the blankets over their head, and won’t come out again until supper. — Justin (@justinian_the) March 6, 2024

It’s reminiscent of the time Jacob Elordi got into an altercation with a producer from The Kyle And Jackie O Show who filmed him without permission and asked for his bath water, and Australia collectively shrugged.

Despite the joy at Kerr’s vindication in the eyes of the people, she is not free from the clutches of the UK’s legal system yet — and it’s possible more information might come out about the circumstances of her arrest.

Kerr is due to appear in court for a hearing on April 26.

Image: Getty.