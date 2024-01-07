‘Devastating Blow’: Sam Kerr Injures Her ACL Just 6 Months Out From The Paris Olympics

Matildas team captain Sam Kerr has injured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) just six months out from the Olympics. To let out our devastation, please join me in a nice Monday morning scream. Good, moving on.

Kerr copped the injury during the Women’s Super League leaders’ warm weather training camp in Morocco, as confirmed by her team Chelsea FC early Monday morning local time.

ACL injuries are pretty serious and require long-term rehabilitation, meaning that the iconic striker will miss the remainder of the Women’s Super League and the UEFA Champions League, along with the two Paris Olympic qualifying matches placing the Matildas against Uzbekistan in February.

Oooft. (Image: Instagram / @samkerr)

While no estimate of recovery was mentioned by Chelsea FC, ACL rupture rehab often takes eight to 12 months. That means that Kerr will most likely have to sit one out for the Olympics, which starts on July 24, 2024.

It must be a real punch in the gut for the Ballon d’Or runner-up, who spent months recovering from two calf issues during the Women’s World Cup.



Thankfully, the Matildas’ head coach Tony Gustavsson says the team will do whatever they can to facilitate a quick recovery for the star forward.

“Considering how hard Sam has worked over the past six months to return to play, this news is a devastating blow for everyone,” Gustavsson said in a statement.

“With her ability to lead by example, Sam’s guidance and influence on the team is significant and, as a result, this will be an incredible loss for the national team. Our focus now is on ensuring she has all the support she wants and needs to navigate recovery and rehab.”

Hopefully she’ll be back to this in no time. (Image: Instagram / @samkerr)

If it’s any consolation, Matildas’ icons Ellie Carpenter and Kyah Simons have both previously copped ACL injuries but have come back to the field fitter and stronger than ever.

That being said, I’m sending all the healing vibes I can muster to Sam Kerr.