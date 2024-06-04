Just hours after selling out Accor Stadium for their send-off match, the Matildas have officially named their 18-person squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavvson named the squad — which is notably smaller than a World Cup squad — on Tuesday morning.

“This has been an incredibly challenging squad to select with so many quality players competing fiercely for limited spots,” Gustavsson said. “It has been a methodical process over the past couple of years to reach to this point, and each of the players selected bring unique and beneficial qualities to our team that will be vital for our Paris 2024 campaign.

“I would like to congratulate all the players selected and the teammates, coaches, family and friends that have brought them to this moment. I know that this team will give everything for the coat of arms and will represent Australia to the best of their ability in the true Aussie way.”

Steph Catley will captain the team in Sam Kerr‘s absence, supported by Emily van Egmond and Ellie Carpenter as vice-captains. It remains unclear if Kerr — who is still recovering from an ACL injury — will travel with the team in a support role, as Socceroo Martin Boyle did at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Clare Hunt, Kaitlyn Torpey, Cortnee Vine and Clare Wheeler will make their Olympic debut in Paris, supported by eight players who will head to the games for their third time.

Katrina Gorry also made the cut for the 18-player squad, with coach Gustavvson taking another gamble on injury recovery, as he did with Kyah Simon at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Gorry, however, stressed last week that she’s confident she’ll be fit to play.

“I am thrilled to announce the Matildas team for Paris 2024,” Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Anna Meares said on Tuesday.

“This team is already full of trailblazers and record breakers, with eight players set to become the first three-time football Olympians for Australia.

“Thank you to the team at Football Australia, and everyone who has helped these 18 players grow from their first time having a go at football to becoming Paris Olympians.

Retiring goalkeeper and Matildas icon Lydia Williams — who was emotionally farewelled in Sydney on Monday night — will make the trip to Paris to serve as a potential injury replacement, alongside Charli Grant, Courtney Nevin and Sharn Freier.

The full squad is as follows:

Mackenzie Arnold (GK)

Ellie Carpenter (VC)

Steph Catley (C)

Kyra Cooney-Cross

Caitlin Foord

Mary Fowler

Katrina Gorry

Michelle Heyman

Clare Hunt

Alanna Kennedy

Teagan Micah (GK)

Clare Polkinghorne

Hayley Raso

Kaitlyn Torpey

Emily van Egmond (VC)

Cortnee Vine

Clare Wheeler

Tameka Yallop

The Matildas will be Australia’s only football representation in Paris after the Olyroos (the men’s under-23 team) failed to qualify for the tournament after a goalless performance in the U23 Asian Cup earlier this year.

Our Olympic campaign will kick off at 3am AEST on July 26, when we play Germany at Stade de Marseille. Australia will also face off against Zambia and the United States (four-time gold medallists) in Group B.

You can watch the Olympics live and free on Channel 9.