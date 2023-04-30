A Queensland university student is fighting for his life in Taiwan after inadvertently consuming rat poison whilst on an exchange program.

Alex Shorey, 24, from Toowoomba had been studying at Tamkang University in Taipei for almost a year before he was poisoned with superwarfarin AKA rat poison just before Easter.

A GoFundMe has raised the funds to get Alex on a medical evacuation flight, which according to his family has now been booked.

“The effects of the poison, superwarfarin, are catastrophic,” his aunt Elizabeth Shorey-Kitson wrote on the GoFundMe.

He has been in Taipei Medical University Hospital since April 18 but his family wanted him to be brought back to Australia for life-saving treatment.

Lack of effective treatment and a language barrier have led to Alex’s parents, who are currently with him in Taiwan, to attempt to get him home to Australia to recover.

Ms Shorey-Kitson, launched GoFundMe earlier this week to raise the more than $170,000 needed to urgently fly him home.

Close to 3000 people donated to the GoFundMe and raised a total of $208,682.

“We are so overwhelmed and humbled by the amount of love, support and kindness we have received, and thanks to the generosity of you all, our journey to bring Alex home is now underway,” Ms Shorey-Kitson wrote.

“It was huge 24/36 hours and now to have reached our goal and to have Alex booked on a plane has left us in tears of joy. We still can‘t quite believe it!”

Alex’s parents, Steve and Julie, and his brother Jean-Luc, said they were humbled by the messages of support from those who donated.

“We have attempted three flights over the past few weeks, each one of them cancelled as Alex‘s condition deteriorated further just prior to departure as the poison worked through his body causing further complications,” they wrote in an update.

“So to have the reassurance that we can now fund the medical support and specialised medical retrieval services he needs is utterly amazing.”

Ms Shory-Kiston outlined the story of Alex’s tragic circumstances, with his initial symptoms appearing over 4 weeks ago.

“Four weeks have passed since his initial symptoms,” she wrote.

“The delay in diagnosis, the language barrier in Taiwan, and lack of effective treatment has led to further complications in Alex’s condition resulting in organ damage, respiratory failure and anaemia.”

While the circumstances of Alex’s poisoning have not been confirmed, his family believe he may have been exposed to contaminated food.

“Whilst we’re unsure exactly how this poisoning occurred, it is suspected that Alex may have picked up some food at local street market or along his travels that was either laced with poison, or had somehow been contaminated with super warfarin [sic],” they wrote.

Alex’s GoFundMe has since been closed, with his family stating that any surplus funds will be donated to the Medical Rescue team based in Burleigh Heads.

With the flight back to Australia booked and a specialist medical team ready and waiting, Alex is set to return to home soon to receive the ongoing care he requires.