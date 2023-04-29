A 23-year-old from Noosa is currently facing up to five years in prison after allegedly going on a drunken rampage in Indonesia. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was on a surfing holiday when he was arrested by local police in the early hours of Thursday morning.

As reported by ABC, Bodhi allegedly went on a drunken, naked rampage on the island of Simeulue, which is in the Aceh province of Indonesia. Aceh is considered Indonesia’s most conservative province which has banned alcohol consumption, gambling and some forms of dating.

Bodhi, who was staying at the Lantik Moon Beach Resort, reportedly drank from a vodka bottle and stripped in his room after midnight, before allegedly leaving his room naked and assaulting a security officer who tried to stop him.

Police alleged that Bodhi struck a man on a passing motorcycle, throwing the bike on top of him when he fell into the gutter. It is understood that the injured rider had to go to hospital for 50 stitches as a result of the injury.

If the victims’ injuries are considered serious, Bodhi could face up to five years in prison. If they are considered minor injuries, he could face up to two and a half years.

According to the ABC, the police chief said Bodhi would have a choice in how he would be prosecuted (under Sharia law or provincial law) for alcohol consumption, as it is illegal in Aceh for Muslims and non-Muslims.

If found guilty, he could be flogged 40 times under Sharia law. Public cainings are in place for morality offences in the area.

When spoken to on Saturday morning, Bodhi claimed he felt “amost possessed” and only had one shot of vodka, but after surfing all day, the sun and lack of water had effected him.

“I was surfing a lot the day before so I had sunstroke … not enough drinking water … it was a lot of things…I felt really bad,” he told ABC.

Apparently witnesses in the areas were so outraged by the actions that they tried to set his accommodation on fire.

Bodhi’s family released a statement on behalf on Bodhi for the the rampage, which apologised for disrespecting the people of Indonesia, as well as for the embarrassment to Australians.

“He is embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour and wants to hand on heart apologise,” the statement read.

“Bodhi would also like to apologise to the Australian people for embarrassing them and is deeply ashamed of the trauma and ongoing distress he has inflicted upon his family.”

Police told ABC that Bodhi would be detained for up to 20 days while the case is investigated.