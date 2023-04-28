The man who tragically fell overboard on a Quantum of the Seas cruise ship has been identified as 35-year-old Warwick Tollemache from Brisbane.

As reported by News.com.au, the accident happened 1400km south of the Hawaii Coast at around 11pm Tuesday night local time (7PM Wednesday AEST).

According to the US Coast Guard, the cruise ship stopped and the crew searched for two hours before resuming the path.

An aircrew was dispatched on Thursday morning (AEST) to assist, completing five searches in six hours. The crew then needed fuel replenishment but had the intention of resuming “at first light”, however, the search did not continue.

As per Sky News, the search was suspended on Friday (AEST) “pending any new information” after the US Coast Guard spoke with the Australian consulate and Warwick’s family.

Kevin Cooper, who is a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu, said in a statement:

“After reviewing all relevant information of the case and discussing it with the next of kin, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend the active search for the passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas.”

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs told News.com.au that “the Australian Consulate-General in Honolulu is working closely with local authorities” around the incident.

“We acknowledge the ongoing distress for the man’s family and loved ones,” the spokesperson told News.com.au.

It remains unclear how Warwick fell. Passenger Ken Carcas told Sky News Australia that, as per multiple other passengers, “Two crew saw him go overboard.”

“A lady heard a scream, went out onto the balcony and saw him drop past, hit the tender below and fall into the water,” Ken told Sky News.

A Melbourne passenger named Adam Glezer also recalled the intercom announcement when Warwick fell overboard.

“They didn’t make a big deal about it. It was mainly for staff and crew but an hour later things got more serious,” Adam told News.com.au.

“They started doing announcements over the loudspeaker saying ‘potential man overboard’ and that everyone had to go back to their room,” Adam continued, noting that passengers were able to leave their rooms after approximately 90 minutes.

“I have spoken to workers who have been working on ships for years and they said they have never seen anything like this happen before.”

Late last year, a 23-year-old woman fell overboard on the Pacific Explorer.

Warwick’s mother, Mandy Tollemache, is currently asking for privacy during this tough time.