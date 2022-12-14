The body of a 23-year-old woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship near Cape Jaffa in South Australia has been found.

Crew members of the Pacific Explorer discovered the passenger was missing when the vessel was 70km off the coast at about midnight on Tuesday and raised the passenger-overboard alarm. A search and rescue operation by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority began immediately and involved two helicopters. Tragically, her body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

The woman, who was travelling with one family member, has not yet been identified.

“This tragic discovery comes after an overnight search and rescue operation,” the cruise company Carnival Australia spokeswoman said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the death had “deeply impacted” guests and the crew, to whom they would be providing support.

“We continue to provide care and assistance to the family member this guest was travelling with and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones.”

The ship departed Melbourne on Tuesday for a four-night return journey to Kangaroo Island. The remainder of the voyage was cancelled after the incident and has since returned to Melbourne.

Victoria Police will conduct an investigation into the woman’s death.

Help is available.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.