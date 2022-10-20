A group of little private school goblins are in hot water after allegedly using counterfeit money in a local newsagency. Another day another news story about private school boys.

The boys are from the “elite” private school Scots College in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill, a school that became known for flouting lockdown restrictions to send a heap of students to a camp in the Kangaroo Valley back in 2021.

In a video posted to YouTube by the owner of Double Bay Newsagency, the students allegedly use four $50 notes in an attempt to get two $100 notes.

Store owner Jim Cho told the Daily Telegraph that two of the $50 notes were counterfeit.

“He gave over a lot of $50 notes and put the two fakes with two real ones altogether.”

“It was too obvious, (the counterfeit note) was shorter and looked fake.”

Ummm… can we just pause to reflect on the fact that Scots College costs $40,000 a year??? Why would students need to (allegedly) use fake money when they’ve got swimming pools full of the real stuff?

According to Cho, one of the boys returned again two days later and attempted to use counterfeit money again.

“This time it was very unprofessional and too obvious. I couldn’t believe they came back again,” he said.

“He cried as one of his friends waited outside.

“We had a very nice customer who asked if we could leave the kid alone … What can you do?”

Sounds to me like a Karen in Double Bay was trying to defend these privileged young kids. Kudos to the store owner for still calling them a “very nice customer”.

After the second alleged attempt at counterfeit money use, Cho posted the CCTV footage onto YouTube, which is how he discovered the kids went to Scots College. I could have told him as much for free.

He claims teachers from the school visited his store in an attempt to “downplay” the incident. In response, he says he told them that he’d be pressing charges. King.

READ MORE A Muck-Up Day Prank At A Melb Private School Has Left A Teacher With Serious Head Injuries

An official statement from Scots College Principal Ian Lambert regarding the incident has been released.

“The business owner has been contacted and repaid in full,” Lambert writes.

“The College is cooperating with NSW Police and will continue counselling the student and working with his parents until the incident is fully resolved.

“The College takes the situation extremely seriously and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once the full facts have been determined.”