Two Teachers At A Gold Coast School Were Allegedly Caught Rooting In A Classroom By A Student

Two teachers at a Gold Coast school have been stood down after a student allegedly caught them getting Wet’n’Wild in a classroom on Tuesday.

Aquinas College, an independent secondary school in Southport is now conducting an investigation into the incident.

The school describes itself as “the oldest co-educational Catholic College on the Gold Coast” and charges a minimum of $5,280 for students enrolled in year 7 and nearly $6,000 for those completing year 12.

Sounds pretty prestigious…

The school community has understandably been rocked by the incident with one parent telling Queensland’s The Courier Mail that “everyone is talking about it”.

“What has [allegedly] happened is shocking enough, let alone at a Catholic school. It’s disgustingly ironic.

“These people are meant to be our children’s role models.

“Parents want to know what action the school is taking against these two individuals.”

Crikey. No punches pulled there.

Aquinas College principal, Marcus Richardson, sent a statement out to parents this past week updating them on the situation and the school’s response to it.

“This matter is being treated seriously and an investigation is currently underway,” Richardson said.

“Please know that we cannot make any public comment on this matter while the investigation is carried out.

“The priority of the college remains the safety and wellbeing of students and staff members. If you have any concerns about this matter, please contact me.”

The claim is also being investigated by Brisbane Catholic Education.

This is just one of several cooked stories to come out of Aussie schools over the past 12 months.

In October of last year, a report detailing allegations of absolutely rank behaviour at an all-boys private school in Melbourne was leaked.

Then in April, a teacher was apprehended over allegations that he indecently recorded four female students during his class at a school in Perth.