Survey Finds That Gen Z Doesn’t Think ‘Hook-Up’ Means The Same As Previous Generations & Good

Do you remember back in high school when the phrase ‘hook up’ was the most golden piece of gossip on the quadrangle? From it meaning a quick kiss in early high school, to ‘going all the way’ by the time senior grade came around, now it feels… super outdated.

I’m not the only one who feels this way. According to stats from the dating app Tinder, 56% of young daters think the term ‘hook up’ is outdated or means something different to them than it does for older generations.

Rather than ‘hooking up’ or a ‘one night stand’ being seen as scandalous, it seems that to young people now, sleeping together casually is simply a part of the dating process and a way to explore sex and relationships without the labels.

It’s not something to be ashamed or secretive about in the slightest. And while we may know that now, a decade ago things were very different.

Melissa Hobley, Tinder’s Global Chief Marketing Officer says, “Defined as a one night stand ten years ago, only 25% of young daters believe that a ‘hook up’ is defined the same way today.”

There’s no denying that the world of dating (and the world in general) is changing.

LGBTQIA+ members are now the fastest growing group on Tinder and members aged 18-25 that identify as LGBTQIA+ have more than doubled in the last two years, proving that young people feel safe to come out and explore their sexuality openly.

In fact, 33% of Tinder members aged 18-25 agree that their sexuality is more fluid and 29% say their gender identity has become more fluid in the past three years.

Basically, Gen Z is young, gender fluid and hates to put labels on themselves and their relationships. We love to see it.

While more young people are keeping things casual with their situationships and exploration, people are still also finding long-term partners on dating apps.

Gen Z content creators Keely and Jackson started their relationship on Tinder six years ago and are now living together with their pup in Melbourne.

“Like any inner north romance we met at The Ev on a night out,” says Jackson.

“We had mutual friends, but never really knew too much about each other. Matching on Tinder opened the door to getting to know each other more.”

Cute.

When it comes to their tips and tricks for finding success on the apps (where it can often feel like there’s no one left), Keely says to just go for it.

“If it feels like you see potential, pursue it. Online is intertwined with everyday life now, it’s silly to think you can’t find a connection with anyone. Not just love, friends too!”

So there you have it, folks. Love’s not dead and using the phrase ‘hook up’ is on our list of 2023’s Outs. I wonder what dating phrase will feel outdated next year?