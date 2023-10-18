Police Are Investigating Allegations An Elite School Staffer Sent Sexual Images To Students

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual misconduct.

WA Police are investigating allegations that a female staff member at Aquinas College, a prestigious all-boys Catholic private school in Perth, sent sexually explicit images to multiple students who she was allegedly “sexting”.

WA Police confirmed the incident had been reported to the authorities, and that the woman was working at the school during the time the incident is alleged to have happened.

“Police are investigating a report of explicit images shared between a woman and students at a college on Mount Henry Road in Salter Point,” a spokesperson said, per WA Today.

“It is understood the woman was employed by the college at the time of the incident.”

Parents were informed of the investigation on Tuesday by Aquinas College principal Robert Henderson who, according to Daily Mail Australia, wanted to address “informal” discussions (AKA rumours) about the incident.

“As this matter is the subject of ongoing external review, and in the interest of ensuring the privacy of those involved, it is not appropriate to comment,” he said in a message to parents, per WA Today.

“However, I can confirm that immediately upon becoming aware of the matter, all required protocols were enacted and the college referred the matter to the relevant authorities

“The college understands that allegations of any nature that may affect its students can cause concern within the community and assures parents, students and staff that the college remains committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.”

READ MORE A Syd Private School Has Quickly Redesigned Its Newly Erected Garden ‘Cos It Looks Like A Peen

Henderson also confirmed the staff member involved is no longer employed at the school, which charges $20,000 a year for students to attend.

This actually isn’t the first time Aquinas College has been rocked with allegations regarding teachers sending students explicit images.

A casual teacher “accidentally” air dropped a sexual image to Year 8 students along with other images relating to an assignment in 2022. They were fired for the incident, which the school said was “unintentional”.

Another school, also called Aquinas College in the Gold Coast, was also rocked by scandal after two teachers were fired after they were caught engaging in sexual activities in a classroom.

Sending sexually explicit images and videos to people under the age of 16 is an offence under the Commonwealth Criminal Code and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Image: iStock/Marco_Piunti