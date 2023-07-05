A Syd Private School Has Quickly Redesigned Its Newly Erected Garden ‘Cos It Looks Like A Peen

A private girls’ school in Sydney has scrambled to redesign its new garden bed after it ended up looking like a monster cock.

Look, I don’t mean to sound like a boomer zoomer, but I swear society’s minds are dirty AF. However, in this case, this garden bed looks exactly like a peen!!

So no matter what mind you got, pure or putrid, it’s without a doubt that a penis would pop into your mind if you saw this design from an aerial shot.

The green peen was reportedly erected — no pun intended — in Sydney’s inner west Presbyterian Ladies’ College in part of its upgrade to the Croydon campus, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the publication, the suss design was brought to headmaster Paul Burgis‘ attention after a student showed him the peen through drone footage they captured.

Burgis also claimed a school staff member alerted him to the garden, giving him “feedback” on its “distinct shape”.

The garden was reportedly designed by an outside architecture firm. Therefore, Burgis reportedly had no clue that a penis was being erected (hehe) in the yard.

“The garden is part of a range of architect-driven updates to parts of the school. After they designed the garden, the architects requested the inclusion of some chairs,” he said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“As part of recording the updates, we sent a drone up to take pictures. At a certain angle from up high, the garden with its room for chairs took on a phallic shape which was unintended and unexpected.”

Burgis confirmed that the design was quickly changed 72 hours after he copped the drone pics.

READ MORE A Bougie Boys Private School In Sydney Is Investigating A Fight Where A Fkn Table Got Thrown

I bet the memes about the penis garden are going hard in the group chats of every student at the school.

Whoever is in charge of these designs should’ve dick-tated their crew better so a penis shape wouldn’t have been conjured in the school’s yard.

It’s a ri-dick-ulous design, IMO!

Image Source: Instagram / @plcsydneyofficial