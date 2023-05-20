Shore School in North Sydney is investigating a fight between two of its students which saw one boy attacking another with a classroom table. If we needed yet another reason why single-sex school schools should be banned, this might be it.

Footage of the brawl (which can be viewed in the Sydney Morning Herald‘s report) shows two students in school uniform scrimmaging indoors while a crowd of onlookers chants in support.

The 23-second clip ends with the first student, who is standing up, tackling the second student who is seated.

Notably, none of the surrounding boys choose to intervene.

Principal John Collier has since informed the SMH that police have been advised of the situation and that an internal investigation had also begun. Disciplinary action is also expected to be taken.

“This is a serious issue and should not have happened,” Collier said. “We need to give a clear message to our boys about fighting and about filming people without their permission. “Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken, and further action will be taken on completion of the investigation.” Yeah no SHIT, man. READ MORE Sydney Private School Threatens Expulsion If Year 12s Go Ahead With Fkd 'Triwizard Shorenament' I’d be very surprised if this resulted in anything more than a few days suspension but I’ll happily be proven wrong.

Shore School is one of the most expensive private schools in Sydney, charging parents nearly $40,000 per year for tuition in year 12. It’s giving Heath Ledger‘s Joker burning the pile of money in The Dark Knight.

Just imagine what else you could buy each year for $40,000. That’s literally a house deposit in New South Wales!

READ MORE Yet Another Sydney Private School Made Headlines After Expelling 6 Students Over Violent Hazings

What’s worse is that it’s also one of those schools that makes its students wear those silly little boater hats with ribbons around them. TBH Shore School should also conduct an internal investigation into crimes against fashion.

Finally, if you’re reading this thinking “I feel like I’ve heard of Shore School before”, you have. The institution is no stranger to controversy.

In 2020, Shore School threatened to expel multiple students over proposed muck-up day challenges including spitting on homeless people and taking a shit on public transport.

Delightful…