CONTENT WARNING: this article discusses alleged sexual image based abuse.

A 41-year-old Catholic school teacher has been apprehended over allegations that he indecently recorded four female students during his class.

According to WA Today, the alleged incidents occurred between March 1 and 21 at a Catholic college located in Perth’s north-east.

The teacher is currently being charged by detectives from the Child Abuse Squad with four counts of indecently recording a child over 16 under his authority.

The man is set to appear later today before the Midland Magistrates Court.

A spokesperson from WA Police told ABC News that the investigation into the man’s alleged actions was ongoing. They also urged anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.wa.com.au.

Recording, sharing, or threatening to share an intimate image without consent is a

criminal offence across much of Australia.

If you’d like to report image based abuse to police or get help removing an intimate

image from social media, reach out to the Australian eSafety Commissioner here.

If you’d like to speak to someone about image based abuse, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.