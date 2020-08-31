Forget Facebook bridezilla stories, or Am I The Asshole? posts from the darkest corners of Reddit. Today’s bone-shaking interpersonal drama comes from the New York Post, and a woman who says she learned of her ex-husband’s infidelity from his new wedding announcement.

Speaking to the Post, professional dancer Nikyta Moreno said she never really understood why her marriage to fitness entrepreneur, Robert Palmer, came to an end in March 2017.

That changed when her friends pointed to a lovely write-up in the New York Times’ Vows section, which commemorated Palmer’s August 2020 wedding to Lauren Maillian.

“According to the article, the couple, Rob and Lauren, started their relationship in January 2017” Moreno said.

“It also said that he had never been married.

“That was news to me — because I was his wife in January 2017.”

While Moreno and Palmer split in March of that year, they formally divorced in January 2018.

Moreno described her surprise at Palmer’s sudden change of heart in the final days of their relationship, saying “It was like a light switch turned off.”

That would not be the end of the story. Moreno said she learned she was pregnant in March, and miscarried in May.

“I called from the hospital but he didn’t come,” Moreno said. “Nothing can compare to that hurt.”

Describing the differing recollections between herself and her ex-husband, she wrote, “It was like one of those ­reality-versus-Instagram memes come to life.”

The New York Times’ Vows article on the new couple’s wedding has been amended to reflect the fact Palmer was, in fact, married once before.

(In his own statement to the Post, Palmer said he was surprised by Moreno’s reaction, claiming “I was unaware that there was ever an issue.”)

There is some good news here, though. Moreno says she has found true love, and although she wishes Palmer had been more forward, she wishes the new couple happiness.

Nevertheless, readers have seized on the August 29 piece as a rich and dense text, worthy of examination – and no small amount of horror.

I thought my quarantine was chaotic but thank god it wasn't "find out an ex announced they were cheating on me via nytimes' vows" chaotic — Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) August 31, 2020

Imagine getting a NYT wedding announcement and come to find out your man's ex has a piece in the New York Post right now about the way he left her and their baby, leading to a miscarriage and therapy. Whew. Happy Monday. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 31, 2020

spent my monday morning spiraling over the reality of this pandemic but taking small comfort in these constants: men continue to be trash and i still love drama pic.twitter.com/EmqVAg9vzD — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) August 31, 2020

I need this to be a mini-series. — Lesly S. (@leslysimmons) August 31, 2020

I am eating this UPhttps://t.co/pxh0Eke5cj — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 31, 2020

Others are chalking this one up as a win for the Post, a publication largely overshadowed by the juggernaut that is the Times.

Woo! Who ever guessed that the greatest takedown of the New York Times wedding section would be in the New York Post? https://t.co/uxAgiK9ndc — Dígame, Concejal (@RSGAT) August 31, 2020

Would honestly be worth it for the Post to run a rebuttal to every Times wedding feature https://t.co/AdS8TgiasJ — David Freedlander (@freedlander) August 31, 2020

My goodness.

You can, and should, read the whole thing at the New York Post.