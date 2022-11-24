A 23-year-old Texan woman has been arrested for setting fire to her boyfriend’s house after mistakingly believing he was cheating on her. In Sagittarius season, no less.

Senaida Marie Soto was charged with burglary and arson for breaking into her boyfriend’s Bexar County home and setting fire to it.

Soto filmed herself torching her boyfriend’s couch, according to the Bexar County Sherriff’s Office. The blaze eventually grew out of control and caused more than AUD$75,000 in damages. Nobody was hurt.

“Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone,” a member of the Bexar County Sherriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend when another woman answered his phone, who later turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend.

“She went to the boyfriend’s house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire.

“Soto also reportedly texted the boyfriend while the house was on fire and said ‘I hope your house is okay’.”

According to Texan news site KSAT, witnesses claim they saw Soto putting items from her boyfriend’s house into her car before driving off as the house was engulfed in flames.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen people go to extreme lengths to hit back at someone in their lives.

A TikToker admitted to holding an entire fake wedding in December last year to make her ex jealous, even though therapy was right there.

“The worst part is he watched my story and still didn’t reach out,” she said.

According to some commenters underneath the TikTok vid, this scheme actually worked when they did it themselves.

“I did this, and he actually reached out and ‘stopped the wedding’ and asked me to marry him. All it takes is just the right amount of crazy ladies,” one user wrote.

“Lol, my sister-in-law told me that when she posted her wedding pictures ex’s she hadn’t talked to in YEARS reached out regretting not picking her lol,” wrote another user.

Girls, gays and theys, it’s time to check on your fire sign partners. It’s a tumultuous time for them.