Aussie journalist Narelda Jacobs has put an anonymous viewer on blast after they sent the Channel 10 newsroom a fucked email regarding her clothing on-air.

Although we are in the 21st Century, it feels like a few of our fellow peers have been left behind in the Dark Ages with the way some folks are treating women.

According to an Instagram post from Narelda Jacobs, an anonymous viewer — whose identity was cropped out by the journo — sent an email to the network at around 12.13pm on Tuesday.

It’s around this time that Jacobs is on-air, reading out the headlines for 10 News First.

“Narelda Jacobs. News,” the email subject line reads.

The viewer went on to provide some unnecessary “feedback” towards the journalist, specifically on what she’s wearing and not the news — despite the subject line stating “news”.

“Inappropriate dress sense for reading the news,” the email began.

“Cleavage is for the nightclubs.”

UMMM???? How about rack off?

Alongside the screenshot of the inappropriate, unnecessary, rude email was a screengrab of Jacobs during her program when the email was sent. The “inappropriate” dress was a beige blazer with a beautiful white pattern and a V-neck to olive green to dark brown top, which showed a bit of chest area.

How wild. Out of everything that’s going on in the world — especially to women here in Australia — it’s the cleavage this particular person is worried about.

In the caption of her post, Jacobs said she believed that the intentions for this outfit were to “shame and humiliate” her.

“Yes, we still receive emails like this,” the journalist wrote.

“Yes, it went to the entire newsroom.

“Yes, I was on air at the time.

“Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me.

“No, what I’m wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is.”

Following Jacobs’ post, many people, including a plethora of huge names in Australia’s entertainment sphere, showed their support for the journalist.

“You look radiant, as usual!! How dare you cleavage?” Yumi Stynes, Aussie author and presenter, wrote.

“File under ‘When you really hate yourself, so you decide to email random strangers to tell them,’” former Masterchef Australia judge Melissa Leong commented.

“The number of emails the newsroom used to get attacking everything about my appearance when I was presenting the weather was incredible,” Aussie Olympian Giaan Rooney added.

It’s so disheartening that with all the horrific reports surrounding women’s safety and well-being, the biggest concern this viewer had is what Jacobs wore to read the news — which was an ordinary blazer and top combo that most news readers wear.

How bloody ridiculous.