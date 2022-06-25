Abbie Chatfield is officially getting her own TV show as part of Channel 10’s pilot week so considered me officially intrigued. Can’t wait for the episode absolutely taking down those horrible fuckers Shepard avocados.

Basically, pilot week is where Chanel 10 streams the pilots for six new shows on 10 Play. Abbie Chatfield’s is called Abbie Chats. Wow, how DO they come up with these puns?

10 Play release a wee synopsis of the show online.

“Abbie Chatfield is on a mission to explore, understand and reveal worlds not commonly seen or heard from on television,” it says.

“Abbie dives into two opposite ends of a subject, bringing her signature unapologetic brand of curiosity, passion and authenticity along and asking all the questions the audience would never dare to.”

Frankly that’s left me with more questions than answers but hey ho.

Abbie Chatfield also shared the news on her own Insta. She said she’d played a big role in the show’s conception.

“This show is not just something I’m hosting, but also a concept of my own that has been a long time in the making,” she wrote.

There were a load of supportive comments on Abbie’s post about the TV show, including one from her Bachelor co-star Matt Agnew.

“Very excited for this! Congrats!” he wrote.

I’m now curious if they’ll reunite on Abbie Chats like they reunited on her radio show. Only time will tell I guess.

As well as Abbie Chats, there are five other pilots coming to 10Play.

One of the big highlights IMO will be Courtney’s Closet, an interview series hosted by Courtney Act where she gives her interviewees drag makeovers.

Another will see comedians Gen Fricker and Ben Russell host Time To Die, where two comedians have to write fkn terrible stand-up sets for one another and perform them into front of a live audience. My secondhand embarrassment will have a field day.

There’s also Dinner Guest which features Narelda Jacobs, Melissa Leong and Susan Carland discussing big topics over the dinner table and sounds fkn excellent.

The final two shows are The Bush Blonde Vs The World, a sketch comedy series starring Nikki Osbourne and The Love Experiment, where pairs of strangers are matched and have to ask each other ~intimate~ questions.

The pilot showcase launches July 4 on 10Play if any of those shows tickle your fancy. Frankly I’m hoping to land an invite on Courtney’s Closet, ‘cos I’d bloody love a makeover.