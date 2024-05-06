Melb Private School Boys Suspended Following ‘Disgraceful’ List Ranking Female Students

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains content that might be distressing for some readers.

Four male students from Melbourne‘s exclusive Yarra Valley Grammar have been suspended after a list ranking female students and their appearances — with the use of disturbing language — was shared amongst the cohort.

Police have been called to investigate an incident at the exclusive Ringwood school where a group of Year 11 students distrubuted a spreadsheet to Discord — an online messaging app — that consisted of photos of their female peers and ranked them based on their looks, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

It is reported that the categories that the girls were ranked in from top to bottom were “wifeys”, “cuties”, “mid”, “object”, “get out” and “unrapable”.

Yarra Valley Grammar was notified of the spreadsheet last Wednesday and by Friday the four students were suspended pending investigations. Parents of the young girls — which is reportedly 40 students — who were featured in list have also been notified by the school regarding the incident.

(Image source: 9News)

Mark Merry, the principal of Yarra Valley Grammar, has since spoken out about the incident, describing the list as “disgraceful”.

“Respect for each other is in the DNA of this school, and so this was a shock not only to us … but it was a shock to the year level and the boys in the year level that see this as way, way out of line,” he said, per 9News.

Merry also highlighted the final category of the disturbing list — which was “unrapable” — adding the label was “concerning”.

“As a father, I find it absolutely outrageous, disgraceful, offensive. As a principal, I need to make some decisions [about] what we do about all of this,” he continued.

“My first impulse and concern is about the wellbeing of the girls concerned. I want to make sure they feel assured and supported by the school.”

Towards the end of his statement, Merry said that the school has been “consulting the police” due to the language used in the list, which he says “could be inferred threat”.

“I don’t think it was, but we need to get further advice on that … I’m hoping it was an appalling lapse in judgment,” Merry said.

Yarra Valley Grammar Principal Mark Merry. (Image source: 9News)

Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allen also labelled the behaviour as “disgraceful” and stressed on the importance of respect for women.

“My thoughts today are with the young women and young men they go to school with who are devastated by this news. To think they are sitting in a classroom with classmates who hold these views and write them down, this is no joke,” Allen shared.

“Respect for women has to be at the forefront of every classroom, every household, of every part of the community.

“We are seeing the extreme end of what respect for women looks like, with too many women subject to violence and too many women losing their lives.

“I was utterly devastated and I can’t imagine how tough it is for those young women today.”

The incident comes days after the Yarra Valley Grammar school shared that their Year 11 group recently participated in workshops that “focus on respectful relationships”.

(Image source: Facebook / Yarra Valley Grammar)

Per 9News, a meeting with the school and parents of the 40 girls who were featured on the list will be held today.

Image source: 9News