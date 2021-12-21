A small piece of security footage has taken the internet by storm after it captured a group of kids in Melbourne narrowly dodging a massive chunk of corrugated iron as it yeets its way towards them.

The video is quite a wake-up call to anyone looking to go for a lovely stroll in La Niña’s streets. If you see a single cloud in the sky, just know that was her, and she doesn’t play around.

Even though her wrath is mostly over for now — as Australia prepares for a heatwave that’s coming to kick our asses over Christmas — Melbourne was the recipient of an absolute whipping of water on Sunday, with 65km winds per hour lashing the fuck out of citizens.

Three kids caught in a storm in Fitzroy would know that better than anyone, as they were caught in the storm while going for a walk.

Who knows where they were heading, but that doesn’t really matter here. What matters is they made it out of La Niña’s clutches without being harmed, which is a blessing.

In the security footage obtained by Seven News, which was reportedly filmed on Fitzroy’s Napier Street, the kids can be seen running for dear life as the storm blows everything and it’s nonna away.

In a matter of milliseconds, a giant piece of corrugated iron joins the party and comes throttling towards one of the kids, who keeps running without a care, narrowly dodging deadly obstacle.

Truly some people have all the luck in the world. If I was in this storm I would simply jump and be carried away to the Netherlands. La Niña take the wheel.

Have a gander at the fkn batshit footage below:

Security footage in Fitzroy shows children dodging a flying piece of corrugated iron, thanks to yesterday afternoon’s wild winds. https://t.co/5zYfOfohG3 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/WesFc7pHUZ — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 20, 2021

Couldn’t be me, folks, I’ll tell you that much. Firstly, I wouldn’t be caught alive in Fitzroy, and secondly, I am far too fragile to withstand even the slightest of storms.

I’m just glad that this trio managed to make it out okay, and now have a kickass story to tell the fam at Christmas. The happy ending that we all deserve as we close off this banana string of a year.