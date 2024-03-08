Melbourne Could Be About To Cop Hottest March Since 1942, With At Least Three Days Of High 30s

It may officially be autumn, but parts of Australia are still heading into a heatwave, with multiple consecutive days predicted to hit the high 30s.
Weather in Adelaide
Adelaide is looking to cop multiple days of intense heat, peaking at 39 degrees on Saturday but remaining in the mid to high 30s until at least Tuesday.
Weather in Melbourne
Melbourne is also set to scorch, with temperatures rising rapidly to the high 30s for at least three days, peaking at 39 degrees tomorrow. According to meteorological service Weatherzone, max temps in parts of Victoria and far western New South Wales could remain close to 40 degrees for up to a week.
If the mercury in Melbourne does hit 38 degrees or higher, it will be the first time since 1942 that the city has seen three consecutive March days so hot.
Some Melbourne residents were even hit with a warning on their phones, warning of “extreme heat”.
Time to hit up that friend with a pool.
How to cope in a heatwave
Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, physician Dr Arnagretta Hunter said simply staying cool, however you manage it, is critical.
“Stay cool, avoid strenuous activity outside, don’t work outside and especially not in direct sun in the middle of the day,” she said.
“Staying hydrated is also very important, so making sure you’ve always got access to water and being aware you might be getting more dehydrated.”
Heat stress starts to kick in once temperatures hit 30 degrees, and can start seriously affecting you before you even realise it — lots of people won’t even know they’re getting dehydrated! Also, make sure to keep an eye on your friends and neighbours too, looking out for heat stress warning signs including people being confused and starting to make less sense, getting very thirsty, and feeling generally unwell and nauseous.
And finally, remember to slip, slop, slap and wrap.
7 Tips For Staying Cool During A Heatwave
- Stay indoors and keep out of the heat if you can.
- If you need to go outside, wear light clothing and a hat, put on sunscreen and take water with you.
- Do daily activities early in the day.
- Draw blinds or curtains early in the day.
- Cool down rooms with fans or air conditioning before they heat up.
- Take cool showers or splash yourself with cold water several times a day. A damp cloth can also be used.
- Go to an air-conditioned building in your local area to cool off.
