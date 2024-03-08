Melbourne Could Be About To Cop Hottest March Since 1942, With At Least Three Days Of High 30s

It may officially be autumn, but parts of Australia are still heading into a heatwave, with multiple consecutive days predicted to hit the high 30s.

Weather in Adelaide

Adelaide is looking to cop multiple days of intense heat, peaking at 39 degrees on Saturday but remaining in the mid to high 30s until at least Tuesday.

Weather in Melbourne

Melbourne is also set to scorch, with temperatures rising rapidly to the high 30s for at least three days, peaking at 39 degrees tomorrow. According to meteorological service Weatherzone, max temps in parts of Victoria and far western New South Wales could remain close to 40 degrees for up to a week.

Time to borrow your flatmate’s fan. Image: The Simpsons.

If the mercury in Melbourne does hit 38 degrees or higher, it will be the first time since 1942 that the city has seen three consecutive March days so hot.

Some Melbourne residents were even hit with a warning on their phones, warning of “extreme heat”.

Heat warning sent to Melbourne phones. Image: Supplied.

Time to hit up that friend with a pool.

How to cope in a heatwave

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, physician Dr Arnagretta Hunter said simply staying cool, however you manage it, is critical.

“Stay cool, avoid strenuous activity outside, don’t work outside and especially not in direct sun in the middle of the day,” she said.

“Staying hydrated is also very important, so making sure you’ve always got access to water and being aware you might be getting more dehydrated.”

Make sure you keep a bottle of water with you if you hit up the beach. Image: Getty.

Heat stress starts to kick in once temperatures hit 30 degrees, and can start seriously affecting you before you even realise it — lots of people won’t even know they’re getting dehydrated! Also, make sure to keep an eye on your friends and neighbours too, looking out for heat stress warning signs including people being confused and starting to make less sense, getting very thirsty, and feeling generally unwell and nauseous.

And finally, remember to slip, slop, slap and wrap.

