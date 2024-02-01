A TikToker Has Shared The Cooked Tale Of A Kombucha Bottle Exploding & Nearly Severing A Finger

A woman has issued a warning on TikTok after a kombucha bottle she had sitting in her fridge for a bit too long burst, leaving her injured and in need of stitches. I can’t believe a drink made to help with gut health got so gassy that it exploded. Literally like if a lactose intolerant person drank a whole carton of milk.

Morgan Bailey (@morganlaubailey) shared her that the incident had left her hand in a cast, in a viral video that has more than 9 million views.

“This is a friendly reminder that if you have kombucha in your refrigerator and it’s been kind of a long time… don’t touch it,” she said.

“Get some oven mitts and maybe some, I don’t know, protective eye goggles. It will blow up.”

I’m getting flashbacks to that horrific Kmart air fryer explosion.

In a follow up video, Bailey said the explosion had nearly severed her finger, and that the bottle was store-bought, not homemade, kombucha.

“It was in my refrigerator for probably three months,” she said. Which, honestly, is surely not long? I have certainly left things to fester in my fridge for longer. Concerning…

“I went to go grab the kombucha in the refrigerator and it actually exploded in my hand,” she continued.

“I touched it and I guess just the pressure of my hand moving it a little bit made it turn into a literal bomb.”

Bailey said the explosion resulted in “glass everywhere”, including embedded on the walls and in the ceiling, and the only reason her face had been protected was because she was wearing glasses.

“The biggest cut was in between my middle finger and my ring finger, and it cut directly in between my fingers — around my ring finger and down my palm,” she said.

“I could see some stuff inside my hand.” Noooo, I am way too squeamish for this.

Bailey was given stitches and her hand was put into a cast. Luckily, no lasting damage done.

She ended her video with some sage advice for other kombucha drinkers: release gas from your kombucha bottles every day, keep them cold and maybe get some oven mitts.