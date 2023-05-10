If you were up watching King Charles III‘s coronation last weekend, you might’ve noticed a creepy figure pass by the doors of Westminster Abbey. Well, the mystery behind the spooky presence has been solved and unfortunately, it was not a death eater.

King Chachi’s coronation had a lot of memeable moments — from Katy Perry looking hella lost to silly internet edits, it was honestly all a laugh. However, there was one viral moment that had me thinking I was hallucinating.

ICYMI: during the King’s coronation, a creepy, shadowy figure could be seen sneaking past the ceremony in a dark coat with a long, slender object in their hand. Although I thought it might’ve been my imagination, a lot of people recorded the spooky figure, with some claiming it to be the Grim Reaper.

The creepy moment soon went viral on the internet, with some people joking that the mysterious cloaked person could be the late Queen Elizabeth II or Meghan Markle, who did not make an appearance at the royal ceremony.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

Me watching the Grim Reaper appear at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/L4as4soYau — i have no idea (@UpdateJoke_) May 6, 2023

Although the memes were quite hilarious, I honestly thought my phone would ring at any moment telling me I had “seven days” left. IYKYK.

As much as we love the internet’s wild imagination and the thought of a supernatural being wreaking havoc among the British royals, it turns out that the Westminster Abbey Grim Reaper who was scuttling in the shadows of the King’s coronation was just a regular verger.

In case you don’t know who or what that is, a verger is a person who isn’t part of the clergy but who helps out with church services.

Unfortunately, the verger was not carrying a scythe, sword or wand, but instead, they were holding a ceremonial rod.

As much as I wanted a Scooby-Doo reveal, I’m also glad it wasn’t anything or anyone too spooky.