Sir Karl Jenkins, the guest at King Charles III‘s coronation who was not Meghan Markle in disguise, has addressed the bonkers conspiracy theory in a truly iconic fashion.

To give you the quick TL;DR on the hilarious situation, Jenkins became an internet sensation after a photo of him featuring a full moustache, bushy bowl cut and ‘yuge glasses was shared to Twitter. Folks started joking that he was in disguise ‘cos of his cartoonish appearance, which is where the conspiracy that Meghan Markle tried to gatecrash the royal proceedings came to be.

The iconic, fashionable Jenkins addressed the conspiracy in a TikTok captioned: “Sir Karl Jenkins sets the record straight on his attendance at the coronation”.

“I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III,” he said.

“I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise.

“Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was … to steal the crown jewels. I look like this all the time.”

Jenkins also revealed that he was attending the coronation because he had written music for the ceremony and that his moustache has been a signature look for him, ever since he was a youngin.

Despite Jenkins attempting to clear himself of this Markle debacle, many folks threw jokes at the composer in the comment section.

One person wrote: “This is just what Meghan Markle in disguise would say”.

“I’m sorry but I haven’t seen you and Meghan Markle in the same room. And I haven’t seen the crown jewels since either actually,” another person added.

The coronation birthed many iconic internet moments, including the Westminster Abbey Grim Reaper.

Although the world received closure on this conspiracy theory, which is something we rarely get, I wish Jenkins had continued this silly story by never replying or just using some form of AI to change his voice in the TikTok video.

A gal can only dream.