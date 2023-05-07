The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla has just wrapped up and blah blah blah blah no one cares. In honour (and I use that term loosely) of Australia’s new head of state being crowned, let’s take a look at some of the best memes and reactions to the coronation’s pomp and ceremony from across the internet.

Here’s how it’ll work. We’ll start off with the more silly gags and progress into complete savagery by the end — really put those lizard-people on notice. Sound good? Sick.

First up, I am absolutely obsessed with this Shrek 2-themed entrance edit.

On the real, Charles’ setup was so overly grandiose it truly was only one step away from Kath & Kim‘s infamous wedding day horse-drawn carriage.

Next up we have my second favourite edit of the day — King Charles III being handed a ceremonial sword while Ru Paul‘s ‘Cover Girl’ plays in the background.

In the comments section of the TikTok, one person wrote “If we don’t get a coronation realness runway on the next Drag Race UK I won’t be happy”.

I happen to agree.

Similarly, whoever dressed our new King for his big day needed a lesson in minimalism for the contemporary age.

As Coco Chanel once famously said, “Charles, you look ridiculous. Take that shit off”.

“Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one accessory.”



—Coco Chanel#Coronation pic.twitter.com/c9ae8ya36Y — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 6, 2023

Now, we move our attention to the more light-hearted reactions. Ideally, you could still show these to your grandma and she wouldn’t clutch her pearls.

Archbishop: "Repeat after me. I, Charles of Windsor"

Charles: "I, Charles of Windsor"

Archbishop: "Prince Of Wales"

Charles: "Prince Of Wales"

Archbishop: "Accept this crown as King"

Charles: "Take thee Rachel-" — Eddie Bowley (@Eddache_) May 6, 2023

This was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VsWKPWSOUX — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 6, 2023

I appreciate the optimism, guys, but I'm fairly confident it's going to be Charles. pic.twitter.com/suvuxn3wOP — Dean Burnett (@Garwboy@ohai.social) (@garwboy) May 5, 2023

This final section of this rundown ain’t for the faint of heart.

If by some miracle you’re a monarchist and have made it this far into this article without suffering a stress-related heart attack, turn back now.

Just like the tabloid press to Prince Harry in the months leading up to the coronation — you’ve been warned.

Okay, back to the funny shit.

Haven’t seen the queen. She’s normally at this sort of thing. — RichNeville (@RichNeville) May 6, 2023

This could have been an email. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 6, 2023

me wearing my expensive online purchases only to realize the horrifying void is still in me pic.twitter.com/DQE2ejcgc0 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 6, 2023

First, "Lizzie's in a Box" now "Shove Your Coronation Up Your Arse." Irish and Scottish football supporters are so based. pic.twitter.com/zx8t9gPgoN — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 6, 2023

I'm mentally ill but at least I'm not whatever this is https://t.co/oORrf7L4PU — L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InchOrInfinity) May 5, 2023

Cringe pic.twitter.com/HvIH8Ie6sz — Lucie with an anti-maths mindset (@msloobylou) May 5, 2023

Paddington they’re wearing bearskins https://t.co/2aN6TZ37c6 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) May 6, 2023

And on that final Paddington note, we conclude our coverage of this coronation’s most giggle-worthy memes and reactions.

We’ll catch you again for the next coronation in an undisclosed number of years. Could be five, could be 10, could be 20!?

Let’s see how much juice this old raisin has in the tank.