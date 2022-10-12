Somehow, in the year of our Lord 2022, Australia has a new King. King Charles III to be exact. Sigh. Buckingham Palace has just confirmed his coronation date, so of course people are asking the truly important question: will we cop a public holiday?

Charlie and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on May 6 2023, which is a Saturday in Australia. The ceremony’s expected to take place overnight our time.

Because the coronation is on a weekend, the bulk of people will already have the day off if they’re filled with the implacable desire to watch Charles get a crown plonked on his head.

In contrast, the public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II was on a Thursday in Aus time. It coincided with a national memorial service in Canberra, which the public could attend or watch.

Or, I dunno, catch up on their washing and binge watch House of the Dragon

The New Zealand government has confirmed it won’t be having a public holiday for the ceremony.

“May 6 falls on a Sunday our time, which means there’s an opportunity for many people to watch the coronation and mark this special occasion in other ways too if they wish to,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, per Newshub.

But the Australian government has yet to make any announcements on a public holiday. A spokesperson for PM Anthony Albanese’s office told 9News a decision hadn’t been made on the sitch yet.

In the ye olde times when Queen Elizabeth was crowned (AKA 1953), there was a public holiday.

However, the coronation was in June, so that public holiday replaced the Queen’s Birthday holiday, which usually takes place in the same month.

It looks like for the moment, we’ll have to wait and see whether we’ll cop another public holiday. But a day off? That’s a true crowning glory.