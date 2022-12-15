CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and could be distressing to some readers.

Kehlani has slammed fans for objectifying and feeling entitled to their body after they were sexually assaulted by concert-goers at one of their UK shows.

The artist, who is non-binary and prefers they/she pronouns, took to Instagram to express their distress and frustration after they said they were groped while being escorted through a crowd.

oh my god kehlani :(( no one should ever have their boundaries disrespected like this i’m truly disgusted for them. y’all are sick. pic.twitter.com/Xk0r23BWqQ — mi’asia✨ (@glowinasia) December 13, 2022

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” they said on Monday in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME. That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.

“This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mind blown.”

Kehlani has been an advocate for sexual assault victims for years and is a survivor themselves. They most notably stood by and campaigned for victims of their ex-boyfriend Kaalan Walker, who was ultimately jailed for 50 years for multiple counts of sexual assault.

Kehlani posted a follow-up TikTok about the incident on Wednesday where they assured fans the incident didn’t ruin the tour for them.

“This situation did not sour an entire experience for me,” they said.

“There [were] so many beautiful moments on this tour — so many moments that I can’t even count on my hand.”

@kehlani Replying to @youllneverknowjeet infinite hugs and kisses we good family! ♬ original sound – Kehlani

They said they had a strong support network and were coping with the assault.

“I have beautiful, beautiful memories from this chapter and I’m moving on from what happened,” they added.

“I’m moving on from the situation.”

whoever sexually assaulted kehlani last night deserves to be thrown in jail because to put her back in that mind set again after being a survivor once is so heartbreaking — Baby M (@1prettyvirgo) December 13, 2022

Kehlani said they had no further comment about the incident itself. It’s unclear whether any legal action has been taken.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.