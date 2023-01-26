US artist Kehlani played at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday night, and it was quite literally the hottest ticket in town.

After a steamy day in the NSW capital, fans packed into the venue for the sold-out show and the temperature rose very quickly.

In a TikTok posted by a fan from the Kehlani gig, the R’n’B artist was seen asking if somebody in the crowd needed help.

“Somebdoy passed out,” Kehlani said after stopping the music. “And I got pass out trauma.”

The Daily Telegraph reports that the show had to be stopped “four times” when multiple people appeared unwell.

The publication reports that Kehlani continued to address the heat in the space. “It’s hot in here,” they said at one point. “We are trying to get through this [the set list] as quick as possible.”

Another TikTok posted by a concertgoer appeared to show security tell Kehlani during their song “CRZY” that the show needed to end immediately. A security staffer abruptly told fans that the show was over.

Kehlani appeared to be visibly upset in the video, before they took the microphone back from security and told fans what was going on.

“Y’all know that I love y’all to death and I wouldn’t let that be the way that I leave here. I love y’all so much,” Kehlani told the crowd.

“I know this person. I wanna make sure that this person is okay. It’s going to take a little while. Other people need help so we’re gonna have to ask everybody to leave,” they continued.

Kehlani assured fans that the show was almost over anyway, and said: “I had two more seconds of the song to go.”

They added: “And as you’re exiting, please make sure that you exit safely and don’t rush. My priority, before anything on this earth, is to make sure that you guys are safe.”

One commenter on TikTok who went to the show said: “[Kehlani] was great, crowd was not the best.” Another added: “I was at barricade but more on the right corner and fr people were just pushing and pushing it was so hot”.

While it looked like a banger of a concert, we stan an artist who puts crowd safety first.

There’s been plenty of occasions where crowd safety has not been paramount, most recently the tragedy at Travis Scott‘s ASTROWORLD event in November 2021 which saw eight people die in a crowd crush incident.

Kehlani hasn’t commented on the abrupt ending to their Sydney show. They are set to play Melbourne on January 27 as the next leg of their Blue Water Road Trip Tour, before playing shows in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Stay safe out there, folks!