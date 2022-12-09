CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been sued for sexual battery regarding an incident with a young disabled person in 2001.

According to Variety his accuser Shannon Ruth, who identifies herself as autistic and living with cerebral palsy, alleges that a then-21 year old Nick Carter assaulted her in a tour bus after a Backstreet Boys concert in Washington State.

The suit alleges that Carter gave an unknowing 17-year-old Ruth alcohol, and then forced her to perform oral sex on him in the tour bus bathroom, and continued to assault her in the tour bus bedroom, as per The Guardian. Ruth also claims that Carter infected her with human papillomavirus (HPV).

She was 17 at the time.

Ruth, who is now 37, said at a press conference on Thursday, “Just because Nick Carter is a celebrity does not mean that he is excused.”

Nick Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz denied the claims. He told Variety, “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.

“There is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realise.”

This is not the first time Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018 Melissa Schuman alleged Carter forced her to have sex with him “against her will.”

Carter also denied these claims, saying in a statement, “I am shocked and saddened by Ms Schuman’s accusations.

Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.”

If you would like to speak to a counsellor about sexual harassment or assault, call the people over at 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for 24/7 support.