The sun isn’t shining, the tank is clean (well, mine is) and election season is upon us. It’s a stressful time for everyone, especially the journos who have to cover all of Scott Morrison‘s bullshit, which has no end in sight. Shit gets even harder (no pun intended) when his opponent Anthony Albanese shares a nickname with a NSFW Italian porn cartoonist.

Now, this isn’t exactly a new discovery. Albo — the porn artist, not the leader of the Labor party — jokingly made a couple of tweets about how everyone was tagging him on Twitter with political takes back in 2019.

hundreds of mentions and all for an Australian politician whose name is Albo too. He as an username slightly different but lots of australian keep mentioning me instead of him… 😭 — Albo draws lewds 🔞🏳️‍🌈 (@Albo) May 22, 2019

That was back when Albanese became leader of the Labor party. So as you could imagineo as you could imagine, a lot of tweets firing off in all kinds of directions.

Since 2019, porno Albo has been thriving and making even more lewd works, still under the Twitter handle @Albo. Go off, king.

Now that Albanese might become our next Prime Minister, porno Albo is getting a whole bunch of tags again. Can’t wait for Joe Biden or someone to accidentally congratulate a porn artist for becoming PM via Twitter. I can already see it happening.

Aussie journalist and Political Editor at News.com.au Samantha Maiden was tweeting about politics, as she does, and mistakenly tagged the Italian Albo instead of our Marrickville Albo. Ma’am, you just lead your 182k followers to this poor man’s “business” account.

What she was really looking for was @AlboMP. Both are Italian though, so close enough.

Maiden was quickly called out by young legend Leonardo Puglisi, the 14-year-old journo who you may recognise from his heated interview with Morrison or his lovely interview with Anthony Albanese.

The best part about all of this is that Albo (the porn artist) is used to this shit by now.

His header on Twitter even says “this is not the Albo you are looking for,” which is a brilliant touch if you ask me.

I wish nothing but the best for these two Italiano kings. May they both prosper in their respective fields. We have one who makes all of his followers horny and the other who draws naked cartoons. Iconic stuff gentlemen.