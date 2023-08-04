An Aussie Small Biz Is Getting Dragged To Filth After Posting A Job Ad For A ‘Not Woke’ Employee

Another Aussie small business has come under fire for a poorly thought-out job ad. This time, the culprit is a small IT support business in WA. Their desired applicant? Someone who’s “not woke”.

Wallis Computer Solutions’ job listing was shared onto the AusFinance subreddit, and boy is it a doozy.

“We are looking for an MSP technician who is now looking for a position in a company who is not woke and values diversity of thought,” the ad read.

I’m pretty sure asking for someone who isn’t “woke” and expecting them to value “diversity of thought” is probably a little oxymoronic, but let’s proceed.

The job description then goes on to describe its benefits, which include “no requirements for pronouns, we know what a woman is and you will never be forced to get any medical treatment.” Whiffs of anti-vax aside, the really concerning part is the implication that anyone who is trans/non-binary (or who respects trans/non-binary people) need not apply. Fucked up.

Incredibly, the ad also goes on to state that despite “100% WFH” being offered, applicants are also encouraged to be “willing to move to Dalwallinu.”

As in, the small town a whopping 250km from Perth, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. Imagine being encouraged to move there for a salary starting at $65,000.

Image: Reddit u/tekneeky Image: Reddit u/tekneeky

Obviously, was absolutely dragged on Reddit — especially once a commenter uncovered an older job ad for the same company which asked for “unvaxxed” applicants.

“’Values diversity in thought’. Just not you wokies,” one person joked.

“At least they advertised the sinking ship before people hopped onboard,” wrote another.

“The flags, they be red,” wrote a third.

One user said that actually, maybe it was a fkn good thing the job ad was so cooked: “This job ad may filter applicants for the employer, but it also filters this employer for many applicants.”

Honestly, they have a point. At least we know who to stay TF away from.