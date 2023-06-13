‘Most Beautiful Soul’: Tributes Flow For The 10 People Killed In Horror Hunter Valley Bus Crash

Tributes are flowing for victims of the horror bus crash in the Hunter Valley on Sunday night which killed 10 people and left 25 in hospital with various injuries.

The bus was travelling from the wedding of local couple Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell at Wandin Estate in the Lovedale area of the Hunter Valley. It was taking guests back to their accommodation in Singleton when it crashed.

Bus driver, 58-year-old Brett Andrew Button, was charged with 11 offences including 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death on Monday. He was granted bail on Tuesday morning. Magistrate Robyn Richardson confirmed the case was unlikely to see trial until 2024 at the earliest.

Nine passengers remain unaccounted for, but police have officially identified one victim as Tasmanian man Kane Symons. Symon’s partner Kyah McBride and her mother, South Australian woman Nadine McBride are suspected to have also died in the crash.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Kane Symons in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy,” wrote Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) president Christine Gaby on Facebook.

“Kane, otherwise known as ‘Superman’, was an amazing athlete who competed at the highest level. But more than that he was a leader, a great bloke and a mate to many. We adored him and he will be truly missed.”

Elsewhere on Facebook, a friend of Symons’ wrote that he was “taken way too soon”.

“You are so missed Kanos. Rest easy,” the post read.

Tributes have also been shared for the victims of the crash who still remain unaccounted for.

One such individual is Andrew Scott, who was a member of the Redland-Victoria Point Sharks Football Club in Victoria.

The club posted an official tribute to Scott via Facebook.

“He was a terrific member of our community both on and off the field and was characterised by his big heart and willingness to help anyone,” it wrote.

A friend of Scott’s also made a tribute to him and his wife Lynan Scott, who is also unaccounted for.

“My heart absolutely breaks for everyone involved, especially Andrew & his wife leaving behind two beautiful little baby boys,” the post read.

One individual posted a heartfelt tribute to another unaccounted for wedding guest, Angus Craig.

“Gus, you were the most beautiful soul,” they wrote.

“I can’t understand this and I don’t think I ever will.”

Another friend of the victims said they knew six of them closely.

“My minds still trying to comprehend everything,” they wrote to Facebook.

“My heart is heavy with pain.”

Road Trauma Support Group NSW member Tom Daher posted a statement on Tuesday morning informing the loved ones of the victims that they are not alone.

“We know the community will rally around those left behind in the wake of this crash,” he said.

“What many don’t know is the journey that lies ahead.”

