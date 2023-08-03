The Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash Driver Is Facing More Than 40 Additional Charges

The driver of the wedding bus that crashed in the Hunter Valley, killing 10 people and injuring multiple others, is now facing additional charges.

As reported by 9News, Brett Andrew Button is now facing 63 charges in total over the June 11 tragedy in Greta.

The Maitland man was originally charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving causing death.

READ MORE More Details Have Emerged About The Hunter Valley Bus Crash After Driver Released On Bail

This week fresh charges have been added for the 58-year-old driver. According to 9News, these charges included negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Most of the new charges related to the wedding bus passengers who were injured in the crash. The original charges were in relation to the passengers who died.

Andrew and Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Kane Symons, Angus Craig, Rebecca Mullen, Darcy Bulman, Nadene and Kyah McBride and Zachary Bray were killed in the crash.

The bus was transporting 35 guests from the wedding of local couple Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell at Wandin Estate in the Lovedale area of the Hunter Valley back in June this year, with some passengers heading home and some going to celebrate further.

According to 9News, police claimed Button was driving too fast and moments before he lost control of the vehicle, he allegedly told passengers to “fasten your seatbelts.” After loosing control at a round about, the bus slammed into a rail and tipped to its side.

Button originally spent a night in custody and was released on strict conditional bail. His next court appearance is scheduled on August 9 in Newcastle Local Court.

The NSW government finalised its inquiry into the Hunter Valley bus crash earlier this week, however, findings are yet to be released. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Image Source: Roni Bintang / Getty Images.