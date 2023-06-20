The Hunter Valley Bus Crash Newlyweds Have Released A Statement One Week After The Tragedy

On Monday, the bride and groom at the centre of the Hunter Valley Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell issued a brief statement after what must have been a hugely traumatic week for the newlyweds.

“While we appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community, we ask that the media respect our privacy while we grieve,” they said.

“Our primary focus at this time is processing this tragedy, and supporting our family and friends, which is why we’d like to formally decline any requests for media interviews.”

The crash, which left 10 wedding attendees dead and a further 25 injured after a day of celebrations, prompted Gaffney’s father to call for increased bus safety regulations.

“50 years ago the fitting and wearing of seat belts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars saving countless lives since,” 50-year-old John Gaffney wrote on LinkedIn.

“Whilst my wife and I can’t do this on our own we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them.

“If you can assist by lobbying your federal, state members that would be appreciated.”

Bus driver, 58-year-old Brett Andrew Button, was charged with 11 offences including 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death on Monday.

He was granted bail on Tuesday, June 13. Magistrate Robyn Richardson confirmed the case was unlikely to see trial until 2024 at the earliest.

Since the crash, over $240,000 has been raised to assist the victims and their families after a fundraiser that was co-managed by Rotary Australia and the NSW state government

“Whatever the final toll is, in this terrible accident, it will be more than we can bear,” Premier Chris Minns said, per Nine.

“We need to be thanking [emergency services], thinking of what we can do as a community in circumstances like this, whether it’s donating blood, and looking at other ways.”

If you have information about the bus crash contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.