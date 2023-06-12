One Person Remains In A Critical Condition After Horror NSW Bus Crash That Killed 10 People

NSW Premier Chris Minns has offered an update on the condition of those hospitalised after a bus crash that killed 10 people in the Hunter Valley town of Greta on Sunday.

Speaking to media on the scene at around midday on Monday, Premier Minns said that NSW Health had given him a current status on the patients, and confirmed that one person remains in a critical condition.

“New South Wales Health reports as of 10AM this morning, there’s 21 patients being treated across four hospitals in New South Wales.” Premier Minns said.

“One patient is in a critical condition and eight patients are in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital, five patients are in a stable condition at Maitland Hospital, five patients are in a stable condition at Calvary Mater Hospital Newcastle, and two patients are in a stable condition in the RPA in Sydney.”

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman added at the press conference that the 10 known victims of the bus crash “remain in situ” as police work through the crime scene.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave a short press conference. Speaking in Canberra, Albanese expressed his sadness that the accident occurred after a wedding.

“All of us know the joy of going to a wedding, a chance to celebrate dear friends and family. They are some of the happiest times that you can have. For a joyous day like, that in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair.”

The Prime Minister also sent his best wishes to the passengers in hospital.

“And to all those 25 in hospital, there are – they’re at John Hunter Hospital, but many have been flown to Sydney for care, we’re thinking of you, and sending our best wishes for a recovery.”

Albanese also thanked emergency services workers who attended the scene of the bus crash.

“I want to give our thanks to the first responders, those who arrived at this terrible scene, just – I can’t imagine what they were confronted with, what they had to deal with. But they did as they always did – their job. They did their best looking after people, trying to do their best to save lives, and to assist in the recovery at this horrific scene. So, to them, to the doctors and nurses, to the police and emergency services, to those who transported the injured to hospital, I say once again, thank you.”

The Prime Minister ended his speech with a message of support to the families of those affected by the bus crash.

“We’re thinking of you, Australia wraps its arms around you and Australians’ hopes and prayers are with you on this tragic day.”

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed that the 58-year-old driver is under arrest following the bus crash.

In a press conference on Monday morning, NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman confirmed that the driver had been taken for mandatory testing and was now under arrest.

“A 58-year-old man, the driver of the coach, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and he is now at Cessnock Police Station and currently under arrest,” she said.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Chapman indicated that charges were pending, but didn’t detail what those charges would be.

She also gave more detail into the amount of people hospitalised after the crash.

“10 people [are] confirmed deceased and a further 25 people have been transported to hospital, and at this stage they have varying injuries … The injuries vary and I couldn’t elaborate accurately on all of those injuries.”

Channel 9 reporter Hayley Francis previously told TODAY that “the extent of these injuries are very serious… some are fighting for their life here including at John Hunter [Hospital] and RPA in Sydney.”

The bus crash occurred at about 11.30PM on Sunday night on Wine Country Drive in Greta in NSW’s Hunter Valley, located about 40 minutes from Newcastle.

Acting Commissioner Chapman said in the press conference: “Upon arrival, it was identified that a coach had overturned on that roundabout and at this stage it appears to be a single-vehicle collision.”

According to TODAY, an off-duty paramedic was first on the scene and once emergency calls went out, up to six helicopters from across NSW attended, transporting those injured in the bus crash to hospitals in Newcastle and Sydney.

The bus was transporting guests from a wedding at Wandin Estate in the Lovedale area of the Hunter Valley, with some passengers heading home and some going to celebrate further.

A wedding guest spoke outside Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital following the crash, saying the Hunter Valley event had been a “fairytale” wedding.

“Nice day, pretty good wedding, fairytale stuff. We wanted to go get drunk and got the news that there had been a crash and we all started panicking. Nobody knows what’s going on.”

While it is unknown how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash, the vehicle seats up to 57 people. Police are working to identify the victims. According to ABC News, police believe there were no children on board.

NSW Police and the Prime Minister urged friends and family who are concerned about their loved ones to contact Cessnock police station on (02) 49910199.

If you have information about the bus crash contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 in order to keep the police station’s lines open for family and friends.

More to come.