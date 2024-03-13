The Hunter Valley Bus Crash Driver Apologised To The Victims & Their Families In Court

Brett Andrew Button — the driver who allegedly killed 10 people in one of Australia’s deadliest crashes — has apologised to the victims and their families nearly a year on from the tragedy.

Following the 59-year-old’s appearance at Newcastle Local Court, his solicitor Chris O’Brien read out a statement on his behalf where he apologised to the victims and families of the June 2023 Hunter Valley Bus Crash.

“There is not a day that goes by where I don’t think about what happened that day, that night,” O’Brien read aloud, per 9News.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by where I’m not thinking of the families that have been affected by my actions.

“I truly feel for anyone involved. Including the emergency services. I am devastated about what has occurred and for that, I am truly and deeply sorry.”

Button, who is facing up to 89 charges in relation to the crash, including 10 counts of manslaughter and 16 of causing bodily harm, has had his case adjourned until April 3 as discussions between his legal team and prosecutors continue. He remains on bail.

The accused has yet to enter any pleas to the charges.

Button was arrested and formally charged back in 2023 after he allegedly lost control of a bus that was carrying 35 passengers who were leaving the wedding of Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell in Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton.

At around 11.30pm on June 11, the bus that Button was driving slammed into a guard rail and rolled onto its side.

The crash left 10 people dead and 25 injured.

Andrew and Lynan ScottTori CowburnKane SymonsAngus CraigRebecca MullenDarcy BulmanNadene and Kyah McBride and Zachary Bray were killed in the crash.

The 59-year-old was accused of driving erratically, and it’s alleged he told some passengers to “fasten your seat belts” moments before the tragic crash.

Following his arrest, Button was granted bail back in June with concerns over his mental health and well-being.

