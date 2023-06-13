Police Have Discussed The Potential Cause Of The Devastating Hunter Valley Bus Crash

Police have shared speculation as to what caused the Hunter Valley bus crash which tragically claimed 10 lives on Sunday night.

The bus, which was travelling from the wedding reception of local couple Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell at Wandin Estate in the Lovedale area of the Hunter Valley to Singleton, was transporting guests back to their accommodation and to the wedding after party when the crash occured. It had 35 guests on board when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning at a roundabout.

The cause of the Hunter Valley bus crash is yet to be determined as police continue their investigation. However, NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell alleged in a press conference on Tuesday morning that the bus driver had been travelling too fast.

“He entered that roundabout driving in a manner that was inconsistent with the conditions,” he alleged to reporters, per news.com.au.

“Obviously the speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout, causing the vehicle to fall onto its left side and cause those injuries.”

The bus driver, 58-year-old Brett Andrew Button, was charged with 11 offences including 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death on Monday.

He was denied bail and kept in custody overnight. He will appear at Cessnock local court today.

The devastating crash resulted in the deaths of 10 wedding guests, making it the deadliest on Australian roads in more than 30 years, and one of the worst crashes to happen in that region of NSW. The scene that confronted paramedics, police and firefighters has been described as being like a something out of a “war”, per the Daily Telegraph.

The surviving 25 guests were taken to various hospital with multiple injuries, with one of them in a critical condition. As of Monday, 21 guests remained in hospital, most in a stable condition.

More to come.

Image: AP Images / Mark Baker