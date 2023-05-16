CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details that may be distressing to some readers.

Seven children remain in a Melbourne hospital after a horrific school bus crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Per 9News, the bus crash occurred as the children were travelling home from Exford Primary School, near the intersection of Exford Road and Murphys Road at Eynesbury, around 44km west of Melbourne. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.43PM.

Victoria Police Superintendent Michael Cruse said “the scene was chaotic”, according to 9News. He said the bus crash occurred when the bus was trying to turn right onto Murphys Road, and a truck collided with the rear of the bus.

The school bus was carrying 45 children, and onlookers worked to free them from the overturned bus.

Nine children were initially taken to hospital with serious injuries. As of Wednesday morning, seven children remain in hospital, with one child in intensive care.

Royal Melbourne Hospital CEO Bernadette McDonald said several children involved in the bus crash required extensive surgery, per ABC News.

“The children have suffered multiple and traumatic injuries including partial and complete amputations of arms, multiple crushed limb injuries, severe lacerations to head and body, head injuries, glass shard injuries and three patients are currently receiving spinal support,” McDonald said.

“Some of these patients will require returns to theatres and multiple surgeries in the coming days and coming weeks.”

According to the ABC, the children in hospital range from ages five to 11.

“We have some very traumatised families and children in our hospital at the moment and we are working extremely hard to provide that trauma support and care that they will need,” McDonald added.

Victoria Police have said that detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the bus crash. The truck driver, a 49-year-old man, is assisting police with their inquiries.

More to come.