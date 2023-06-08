An Aussie Woman In A Coma In Thailand Won’t Get Travel Insurance Paid Out Bc She Was Drinking

An Aussie woman who was left in a coma after a devastating freak accident while she was in Thailand will not have her medical expenses covered by her travel insurance because she was drinking. Um, what?

NSW woman Kylee Enwright was enjoying her first day of a two-week long Phuket holiday with her husband Paul when footage caught her fall face-first from a patio onto a footpath after it appeared she mistook a 50cm-high timber walkway for stairs.

Paul said Kylee was “knocked instantly unconscious” and was bleeding from her ears, per The Newcastle News.

More than ten days later, Kylee has not woken up, and her medical bills are piling up — bills that the couple’s travel insurance will not pay because it determined, via CCTV footage and scrutinising the couple’s bar tabs, that she was drunk enough to void her coverage.

Speaking to The Newcastle News, Paul Enwright said he had no idea their insurance with Cover-More had an alcohol clause which would see them lose coverage if they got too drunk. He admits he didn’t read the fine print.

Paul said he was told by the insurance company’s agents that investigators used footage of Kylee walking just before the accident, as well as their hotel bill (nine Long Island iced teas ordered to their room) to determine Kylee could have had a blood-alcohol level of 0.35, which is above Cover-More’s threshold of 0.19.

FYI, Kylee’s blood-alcohol was not taken when she was rushed to hospital, and there’s no actual documents which confirm the numbers.

“We had just got here, we have had a rough few years with the pandemic and our business and were here to enjoy ourselves,” Paul told The Newcastle News.

“Yes, we had a few drinks when the pool bar opened. We were about to go and get changed and head out for dinner when Kylee said she needed to go to the toilet.”

Kylee Enwright is said to be in a “vegetative state”. (Image: GoFundMe / Paul Enwright)

The lack of insurance coverage has devastated Kylee’s family, who now have to come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay her hospital bills and have her medically evacuated to Australia.

When Kylee was first rushed to hospital, Paul was asked to pay 500,000 baht (AUD$21,532) up front. He managed to pay 300,000 baht (AUD$12,922) which was enough for the surgery to go ahead.

Now, Paul says Kylee’s medical bills have reached $50,000 and are growing by about $5000 a day at the Phuket hotel she is currently being cared for in. He’s also been quoted $200,000 upfront if he wants to have her medically evacuated to Australia, which he can’t afford. Instead he’s launched a GoFundMe.

“I just want to get her back to Australia. I don’t care where in Australia, just as long as Kylee is being treated in our health system,” he said.

“I don’t know where to run or what to do.

“We have been to Thailand many times but we obviously didn’t know the system – you take out travel insurance thinking you are covered whatever happens overseas.

“But that is not the case.”

A Cover-More spokesperson said the company won’t comment on Kylee’s case due to privacy reasons, but insisted its process is “fair and reasonable”.

“Cover-More is fair and reasonable in our claims processes, and we make our decisions after thoroughly assessing all available details and medical information,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“We gave Kylee’s husband, Paul, a detailed and transparent explanation for declining this claim.

“This is a sad case, and we will continue to offer Paul and Kylee and their families all the non-financial assistance Cover-More can.

“This includes help with arranging repatriation to Australia, assisting with hospital admissions and a ground ambulance in Australia, travel arrangements and making appointments with local medical practitioners overseas or in Australia.”

Image: GoFundMe / Paul Enwright