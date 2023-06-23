WILD: This Guy Managed To Stay At A 5-Star Hotel For 2 Years Without Paying The $90,800 Bill

Well, hot diggity damn. A bloke has managed to reside in a five-star hotel for almost two years without paying a single cent.

TWO. YEARS?

The man in question ended up staying at the Roseate House in Delhi, India for 603 days. Unfortunately, he ended up being found out, and now allegedly owes a whopping 5 million rupees, which is equivalent to over $90,000 AUD. Holy shit.

A quick Goog of the hotel shows that it’s one of Delhi’s most upscale, posh hotels in the city. According to the hotel’s website, each room has a “calming view” and is equipped with “opulent beds”. Guests can also enjoy the services of a private butler.

Dude has good taste, I guess.

A suite at the Roseate House New Delhi, which the man now allegedly owes $90,000 to. (Source: Roseate House New Delhi).

The man checked into the five-star hotel on May 30, 2019 and was only meant to stay for a single night. However, he decided to unofficially extend his stay until January 22, 2022, according to The Indian Express newspaper.

Damn, now that’s one way to spend Covid lockdown.

I’d say it’s proper king shit, but apparently, bro is now being investigated by police for falsifying documents. Yikes.

“Accounts were falsified to conceal the actual outstanding dues,” a police complaint read, according to the Indian Express Newspaper.

“As per hotel rules, if a guest owes more than 50,000 rupees to the hotel, the staff has to inform the seniors and push the guest for payment. However, this was not done.”

Police in India allege that a “criminal conspiracy” was devised by the guest — and hints that some hotel staff might have actually been in on it.

According to the report, the plan was devised with “known and unknown hotel staff” in order “to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues.”

Damn. I’d love to be a fly on the wall during some of the staff’s conversations.

According to the hotel, the man used various spicy and illegal methods to enjoy his extremely long hotel stay, including paying off a member of the hotel staff in exchange for letting him overstay and manipulating the hotel’s software.

“In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the alleged staff of the hotel forged, deleted, added accounts entries and falsified a large number of entries in the account of the said guest in the Opera software system of the hotel,” the report said.

The matter is still being investigated.