A Former Hotel Manager Revealed Why You Should Avoid The Free Toiletries & I Am Vomiting

I don’t know about you but my favourite part of staying at a hotel is going gung-ho with the complimentary toiletries. Free shampoo? Don’t mind if I do. Body wash which will definitely irritate my sensitive skin? It’d be rude not to. But after hearing the truth about such amenities from a former hotel manager, I shall never lather them on my body ever again.

Melissa Hanks (@melly_creations), who spent yonks working as a hotel manager over in the US, said it’s common for ragamuffin guests to hijack the free toiletries with … other liquids.

“I will never use these refillable shampoo and conditioner bottles in the tub that are like this, where people can put anything in it,” she said.

“I’ve seen Nair and God knows what else in there.”

Bodily … fluids??? Image credit: TikTok / @melly_creations

I consider myself an empathetic person who can understand people’s reasons for doing things. I can put myself in their shoes, so to speak.

But I will never inhabit the mental space of someone who thinks it’s in any way funny to put Nair and “bodily fluids” in unsecured toiletries. You have to be an absolute freak to stay in a hotel and think, “Hmm … how can I prank an unsuspecting guest in the most feral way possible?”

I have long said that as soon as my luscious, thick hair goes, my life is over. And if some class clown decided to speed up that process by fanging a bit of Nair in the shampoo bottle, there would be hell to pay, I can tell you that much.

For my personal wellbeing, I am also choosing not to think about the bodily fluids Hanks has found in the complimentary toiletries. I do not perceive them.

In case you thought other areas of your hotel room were safe, Hanks also shared a word of warning against using the coffee machine.

“On top of the fact that I’ve seen other things other than water be brewed, even though a housekeeper may rinse it out or wash the outside, that tube right there never gets cleaned,” she said.

The things that tube has seen… Image credit: TikTok / @melly_creations

Turns out we just can’t have nice things, can we? This disturbing revelation about the complimentary toiletries, plus the fact a guest at the Hilton awoke from his slumber to find a hotel manager sucking his toes, has turned me off hotels for life. No thanks!