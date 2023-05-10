UMM: A Hotel Manager Has Been Arrested For Breaking Into A Guest’s Room & Sucking His Toes

An American hotel guest was snoozing away, probably dreaming of cats and rainbows, until he woke up to find a man LICKING his toes.

No, I’m not making this up.

Peter Brennan was staying at the Hilton Hotel in Nashville when he woke to a scene so cooked, it’s fkn charcoal.

He alleges that he was sleeping in his hotel room until he was woken at 5am to a man at the end of his bed, licking his toes.

“I woke up at about 5am, and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” the victim said.

The victim recalls that he “immediately started yelling” at the toe-sucker, who then fled.

But in a wild twist, it’s been revealed that the toe aficionado was none other than the hotel’s night manager, David Neal.

“I instantly jumped up and was screaming,” the victim told News Channel 5, a local Nashville publication.

“I went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?

“I could see he was wearing a uniform, he had his name tag on. He was talking to me but not giving me any substantive answers.”

The victim’s lawyer alleges that the night manager created a clone key card for his room, which he then used to enter.

They also allege that Hilton hasn’t apologised for the incident and that hotel security “did not appear to take his complaint seriously.”

The victim then called the police department and they started investigating the incident, which happened back on March 30.

Bruh.

The night manager has since been arrested and is being accused of sexual assault. Both he and the hotel are being sued (‘Murica!).

The whole thing reads as a wild fever dream featuring a sleep-paralysis demon with a penchant for toes. Ew. Gross. No thanks.