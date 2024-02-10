Melbourne’s Entire Public Transport System Is Getting An Eras Tour Boost Ft: A Longer Free Tram Zone

Taylor Swift has done the impossible and forced the Victoria Government to extend Melbourne’s Free Tram Zone ahead of her Eras Tour shows.

To align with Taylor’s Melbourne shows this coming weekend, fans won’t need to tap on or off their Myki card if they’re travelling to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

You know Myki cards? The symbol of a horrendously old-fashioned system that the state government has pledged to change? Yeah that thing.

The extended Free Tram Zone will be in effect from Friday February 16 until Sunday February 18.

In addition, around 150 extra train services will be added across the metropolitan network and extra capacity for regional Swifties to hop on board a V-Line too. Fans going to and from Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Traralgon and Seymour will benefit from the additional choo-choo mobiles.

“We’ve added hundreds of extra train and free tram services across the three days to get Swifties to the shows as easily and safely as possible,” said Minister for Active and Public Transport Gabrielle Williams.

“Taylor Swift’s biggest ever Australian shows will have the same impact on the transport network as three AFL grand finals back-to-back – that’s why we’re encouraging everyone attending to plan ahead and take public transport to get to the ‘G.”

Hell yeah they are.

The famously Scrooge-like zone has been the subject of much debate in recent years. But of course, it’s the Swiftie Army (TM Pty Ltd) who forces a change. Albeit for a limited time.

City of Melbourne Mayor Sally Capp promised voters ahead of her 2018 election that she’d extend the zone. Meanwhile, students at the University of Melbourne (famously just outside the zone) have been lobbying the government for years.

