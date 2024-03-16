A Display Car In A Sydney Westfield Went Rogue And Ploughed Into A Myer Makeup Stand

Customers at Liverpool Westfield shopping centre in Sydney’s South West were shocked on Saturday morning, when a display car inside the centre suddenly reversed into a Myer storefront while a 14-year-old was inside the vehicle.

According to police reports, a 14-year-old boy was sitting inside the vehicle at the moment it suddenly hurtled forward, and then accelerated backward and crashed into a Myer on the Westfield’s second level.

Police and ambulances were called to the shopping centre at midday where two men were taken to Liverpool Hospital for minor injuries but in stable condition. A man in his 50s received minor head injuries, and another in his 30s received injuries to his chest.

As a result of the car’s sudden reversal, elements of the shopping centre were left in a state of mess.

Clothing mannequins across the Myer store were toppled to the ground, and shattered glass sprawled across the floors where display cases and screens had been smashed.

The teenager who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident was questioned by police. He was then allowed to leave and go home with a family member. He did not receive any charges.

Police have made the impacted area an official crime scene and are continuing their investigations, joined by SafeWork NSW.

“Our team engaged emergency services regarding an incident at Westfield Liverpool this afternoon,” said a spokesperson from Liverpool Westfield, per ABC.

“Our team are continuing to support authorities in their response as well as those directly impacted by the incident.”

The car was one of two vehicles on display as part of a promotion being run by the shopping centre.

[Image Credit: Nine]