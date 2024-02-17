16 Y.O. Dead & Her 10 Y.O. Sister In Coma After Tragic Crash On Their Way To See Taylor Swift

Heartbreaking scenes have occurred as a family travelling from Queensland to see Taylor Swift in Melbourne have suffered a tragic car crash, leaving one daughter dead and another in a coma.

The mother and her two daughters are confirmed to have been travelling to see Swift’s Eras Tour in Melbourne, as well as Sydney, when they were struck by another vehicle while on Dunedoo Road in Ballimore, near Dubbo.

Police and emergency services confirmed that the 16-year-old daughter died at the scene of the crash.

Her 10-year-old sister was in a critical condition, and flown to Sydney Westmead Hospital.

The mother was treated in Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries, as was the driver of the other vehicle.

The devastating incident happened on Thursday around 6pm, on the eve of the first night of Swift’s Eras Tour in Australia.

The journey was supposed to be the “trip of a lifetime” according to the girls’ godmother, Karleigh Fox.

Fox has created a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise money for her and the girls’ mother to get accomodation in Sydney while the 10-year-old daughter recovers. The GoFundMe has received over $17K at the time of writing, with the additional money being used to operate as the family leaves work to process the tragedy.

In a gut-wrenching update to the page, Fox has shared words that will bring you to tears.

“Today is Saturday, it’s 4am and I can’t sleep,” the godmother starts.

She thanked the generous donations for raising $4000 at the time, and then shared her last moments with the 16 Y.O. Swiftie.

“On Wednesday I had picked up Miss 16 from work and asked her who her favourite concert so far she’d been to and she said ‘Gracie Abrams’. I told her I’d check her out.

“The last thing she said to me was ‘thank you! Have a beautiful afternoon! Argh my pants are falling down I couldn’t find my belt!’ And we’d laughed. She was so beautiful.

“She looked really healthy and had a sparkle in her eye and I’d meant to text her later to tell her so, because sometimes she was funny with compliments in person, but I got distracted with life and forgot.”

Fox shared that the girls’ father and big sister also flew to Sydney, thanks to the generous donations.

“This morning we see Miss Ten. She’s in a medically induced coma. Her papa and other big sister have been at her bedside flying down from the Gold Coast as soon as they could.”

The post finishes with Fox’s poignant advice to “Hold your loved ones a little longer, look them in the eyes and tell them how beautiful they are to you. Or at least send the damn text.”

[Image credit: Nine News]